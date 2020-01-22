GREENSBORO — Most of those who spoke at Wednesday’s community forum with incoming Police Chief Brian James had a common request: Don’t let your officers treat us like criminals.
An estimated 200 people came to Peeler Recreation Center to voice their concerns about the Greensboro Police Department and/or show support for James.
Residents who spoke took issue with how police officers handle situations — criminal or not — when they involved transgender and black people, as well as those who are homeless, have mental health issues or are in domestic or sexual abuse situations.
James, 49, will succeed Wayne Scott, who retires at the end of the month. The Page High and N.C. A&T graduate, who grew up near Phillips Avenue, will receive an annual salary of $150,000. He assumes his new role on Feb. 1.
He was selected through a four-month process that began with nearly 40 candidates.
Wednesday night’s audience, the majority of whom were black, sought a commitment from James to implement change that will filter throughout the ranks of the department.
“For a long time, there’s been a culture of toxicity inside the police department with racial discrimination against officers, as you are aware, and discrimination against the public,” Jess St. Louis said.
St. Louis, who helped organized the forum, asked how James planned to fill three open deputy chief positions with people that are “committed to racial justice, equity, transparency and accountability to the public that they serve.”
James said he would seek candidates that “have an interest in actually solving problems and building relationships in the community.”
He also asked audience members that if they’re treated unfairly, to let him know.
“I want to make sure that with each interaction, we treat people with dignity and respect,” he said.
James promised a series of similar meetings at community centers throughout Greensboro in February and possibly March.
“My charge is to go forward. I can’t undo history,” James told the crowd, which responded with applause.
