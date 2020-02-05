WASHINGTON — Let the voters decide. We can speak out against his behavior. And perhaps, just maybe, President Donald Trump has learned from this whole impeachment episode.
Senate Republicans who've been uncomfortable with Trump for exerting pressure on Ukraine to launch political probes — but have declined to throw him out of office for it — have come up with a number of what they say are appropriate responses to Trump's inappropriate conduct, if not impeachment.
But their answers to the question of how to chastise Trump for his dealings with Ukraine amount to little more than a slap on the wrist, again illustrating how Republican lawmakers have struggled to grapple with a president who, in their view, has pushed the boundaries of propriety.
After Trump was acquitted Wednesday, Senate Republicans who acknowledge that the president does have some culpability are hoping that their rhetoric criticizing his behavior will be enough.
"We've put our statements out there and he's been through an impeachment," said U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, who has said for months that Trump's conduct was not appropriate. "It's all of our responsibility to figure out what we think is the right way to do it. For me, it was speaking out."
Even though Trump on countless occasions has proclaimed his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "perfect," Portman said he thought the president, as well as the administration, has learned from impeachment. The alternative — removing him from office just nine months before an election — would've been "terrible for the country," Portman said.
Trump is a president who famously can admit to no wrongdoing.
But U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, one of the most closely watched Republican senators who acquitted Trump on both articles of impeachment Wednesday, similarly insisted that Trump will alter his behavior.
"He was impeached, and there has been criticism by both Republican and Democratic senators of his call," Collins said in a CBS interview. "I believe that he will be much more cautious in the future."
In a lunch with news anchors Tuesday, Trump was asked about Collins' contention that he had learned a lesson during impeachment. The president insisted that he had done nothing wrong: "It was a perfect call."
U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, another Republican none too pleased with Trump's behavior, said: "I think he's learned that he has to be maybe a little more judicious and careful, the way he's phrasing certain things."
She then reassessed her initial thoughts: "Although he may not, because you know, as we've said, as was said, he is who he is."
But Congresses long before the current one have ceded power to administrations long before this one, and certainly under this presidency, Republicans, aware of Trump's powerful sway over the base of their party, have mostly stood behind him and been reluctant to antagonize him.
"When we stand back and we don't challenge the executive, we get what we get, which is a weakened legislative branch and an empowered executive," said U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, who also found Trump's conduct inappropriate but was unwilling to convict him for it.
When asked whether Republicans were challenging Trump enough, Murkowski responded: "I don't think any of us are challenging enough."
Meanwhile, other Senate Republicans have refused to say whether they approved of Trump's conduct — even if it was clear, for them, that it didn't meet an impeachable standard.
"Whether you approve of the way he conducts himself, it really is not relevant to the task that we've been given," U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said.
Cornyn dodged the question three times, noting: "When I have disagreements with the president, I've found that it's more constructive to do it personally."
And then there are others who saw nothing wrong in Trump's conduct.
"I thought the transcript wasn't all that bad, quite honestly," said U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., one of the president's closest allies, referring to the rough transcript of Trump's July 25 call with Zelensky during which he asked for the political investigations. "If it was the transcript alone, it'd be ludicrous to bring the impeachment here. So no, I didn't think the transcript was all that alarming or even inappropriate."
He paused, then added: "I thought it was a fine call — if not perfect."
