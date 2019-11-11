police blue light bar
Updated at 5:49 p.m.

GREENSBORO — West Florida Street has reopened after an earlier report of a shooting, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Further details on the reported shooting were not immediately available.

Posted 4:08 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Officers closed a portion of Florida Street after a reported shooting Monday afternoon. 

Greensboro Police spokesman Ron Glenn said someone reported gunshots in the area but police have not found a victim or suspect. 

Glenn said police closed Florida Street between Hudgins Drive and Freeman Mill Road while they investigate.

