GREENVILLE, S.C. — Ken Miller, who retired in 2014 as Greensboro's police chief to take the same job in Greenville, has resigned with that department in turmoil after an investigation into allegations of misconduct, the local newspaper is reporting.
The Greenville News reported Tuesday that Miller "gave up his post as the city's top cop on Tuesday following discussions with City Manager John McDonough."
The paper said the decision comes after a seven-month investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division found no criminal wrongdoing by Miller, but found evidence he was untruthful and gave preferential treatment to a wealthy businessman who was a donor to the city.
Miller served as Greensboro's police chief from September 2010 until he retired on Aug. 31, 2014, about two weeks before starting the job in Greenville.
