A Guilford County District Court judge who had been under a more than yearlong state investigation into misconduct has resigned, the News & Observer is reporting.
The N&O reported that Judge Mark Cummings resigned last month under an agreement that included he would never run for a North Carolina judicial office again. His resignation became effective just before midnight on Dec. 20 but was agreed upon months earlier as part of a resolution with the N.C. Judicial Standards Commission, the paper reported.
The N&O reported that commission officials wrote in a consent order that they agreed to the resignation to avoid any further delay to disciplinary proceedings.
Cummings told the News & Record in October 2018 that he was being investigated by Judicial Standards but denied all of the allegations, characterizing them as misunderstandings and his misinterpretation of state law.
The agency alleged Cummings had a clerk falsify a court document; accused a state trooper of being racist, which forced prosecutors to dismiss a charge in the case; and changed a bond amount set by a Superior Court judge, which District Court judges aren't allowed to do.
Several other charges were later levied, including that he had filed to run for office in a district where he did not live.
Cummings said in a Dec. 31 Facebook post that he has returned to private practice.
