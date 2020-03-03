GREENSBORO — Incumbent Rep. Jon Hardister won a commanding victory from political newcomer and Army veteran Allen Chappell in the Republican primary for the House District 59 seat on Tuesday evening. Hardister, who serves in the House upper leadership and is seeking a fifth term, garnered nearly 80% of the vote with all precincts reporting in the primary.
The winner faces Nicole Quick of Greensboro in the Nov. 3 general election.
All results are unofficial.
District 59 represents much of eastern Guilford County.
Quick, who has degrees in politics and economics, previously worked in the corporate sector.
Hardister was first elected in 2012 and serves as the House majority whip. He is a marketing executive in a family-owned business.
With all precincts reporting in the District 60 race, Frank Ragsdale also garnered a clear victory, with nearly 56% of the vote in the Republican primary race against Ryan Blankenship, according to unofficial results. The winner will take on Democratic Rep. Cecil Brockman, who was uncontested in Tuesday's primary, on Nov. 3.
Ragsdale is a contract truck driver for the U.S. Postal Service and a graduate of American Intercontinental University. Blankenship, a farmer and U.S. Marine who served during the Iraq war, previously taught in Guilford County Schools. He is a Greensboro College graduate.
The winner faces the incumbent, Brockman, who serves as legislative vice chairman of the Education K-12 Committee and has a degree in political science from UNC-Charlotte.
