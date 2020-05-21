GREENSBORO — Greensboro is among five cities where ReOpen NC will hold rallies on Memorial Day, according to an announcement posted on its Facebook page.
The local rally will begin at 11 a.m. and will be held at the Phill G. McDonald Plaza, 110 S. Greene St., which is in front of City Hall in downtown.
ReOpen NC has been organizing weekly rallies in Raleigh to protest Gov. Roy Cooper's March 30 stay-at-home order that shuttered many businesses and forced schools to turn to distance learning in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
According to an email from organizers, the following will be among the Greensboro event's speakers: Mark Robinson, Republican candidate for lieutenant governor; N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey; Pastor Fred Daniel; Col. Ron Rabin; and teacher Stephanie Mitchell.
Events also are planned Monday in Charlotte, Raleigh, Wilmington and Asheville, according to the Facebook post.
Organizers of the Greensboro event did not respond to emails seeking more details. Robinson also did not respond to a message sent through his general consultant earlier this week seeking comment.
An email forwarded to the News & Record noted that the event is family-friendly with patriotic music and speakers. "Join us for fellowship and support of OUR Constitutional Rights!" the email read.
The email stressed that no weapons would be allowed at the event. Some other protests against the governor's stay-home order have included people openly carrying weapons.
