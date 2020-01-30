HIGH POINT — A YMCA location in High Point plans to make major renovations to the facility that will be its permanent home.
The YMCA of High Point announced Thursday that it will use gifts totaling $2.5 million to renovate the Carl Chavis Memorial YMCA and buy its current location on Granville Street.
The Chavis Y opened in 1945 on Washington Street and has moved several times since then. It has leased its current site in south High Point from the High Point Housing Authority since 2004. The housing authority and YMCA boards both approved the sale of the 7.5-acre Granville Street property in December.
Renovations will begin within the next two years, Mary Ann Edwards, vice president of advancement for the High Point YMCA, said in a telephone interview. She said both buildings on the site — a full-service YMCA and a five-star licensed child care center — will be improved.
The money is coming from High Point University and the Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation of High Point. The gifts were announced Thursday morning at High Point University.
Both organizations have close ties to the High Point YMCA. Nido Qubein, the university's president, was co-chairman of a Chavis Y fundraising campaign in 1996 and led efforts to build an outdoor water playground at the branch in 2016. Old Dominion Freight Line, founded by the Congdon family, has helped open and expand other YMCA branches in High Point.
High Point YMCA leaders also announced Thursday that they plan to improve its other three locations in coming years. Those sites are the Hartley Drive Family Y in High Point, the Grubb Family Y in Archdale and Camp Cheerio in Alleghany County.
The Chavis Y is named for Carl Chavis, the first African American from High Point to be killed in World War II. Chavis, a U.S. Army corporal, died Sept. 11, 1944, of wounds suffered while fighting in France. He was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for heroism.
