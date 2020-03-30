GREENSBORO — His legal prowess was well known, but it was those commercials with his playing the harmonica that helped make Lawrence Egerton Jr. a celebrity of sorts.
Egerton, who began playing the harmonica when he was 5, could pick up any tune just by hearing it.
“We could be walking on the beach and someone would walk up and say, ‘Aren’t you that attorney Lawrence Egerton?’ “ said Linda Egerton, his wife of 40 years. “He’d pull out his harmonica and put a smile on their face and his own.”
Born in Greensboro, where he would practice law for over 60 years, Egerton died this weekend at the age of 88. A memorial at a later date is being planned for the Greensboro Senior High (Grimsley) graduate who was one of the first people to drive a hybrid vehicle — the license plate was “55mpg.”
“He will be in my heart forever,” Linda Egerton said.
An Eagle Scout and 1952 graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill, Lawrence later served in the U.S. Air Force and then returned to Chapel Hill to earn a law degree in 1956. The father of two was the founding attorney of Egerton and Associates. His son Pierce is now at the helm of that firm.
“He would take cases in the firm that he wasn’t sure he could win, but he wanted to help,” Linda Egerton said of her husband’s desire to use the law to help people.
Egerton had previously worked in the family business, Egerton Wholesale. He also was an entrepreneur who founded several companies including Tech Panel, U Fill’er Up and Business Fuels.
Egerton started U-Fill’er-Up in 1967 as the first chain of self-service gasoline stations in the Southeast.
“He had vision and he was ahead of his time,” said Linda Egerton.
During the gas crisis of the 1970s, he invested in an ethanol-producing plant in northern Randolph County to help reduce the country’s dependence on oil from volatile countries. But he found out that making ethanol wasn’t easy for a small company. He and his fellow investors could not squeeze enough water from the ethanol. Ethanol needs to be almost water free, and Egerton’s people couldn’t get that remaining 3% or 4% of water reduced to minuscule amounts. Larger plants had the sophisticated equipment that could make it almost water-free.
Egerton also was a mentor to many, including a former paralegal in his law firm who he suggested should go to law school. That paralegal is now a practicing attorney.
And earlier this month, retired Superior Court Judge Douglas Albright sent him a card with a letter tucked inside thanking him for urging him to consider law school. Albright, who had not considered a legal career, is married to Egerton’s sister.
“I was just a simple farmer boy with no money and no prospects,” read the letter from Albright.”Without your mentoring, I would have never entered into a legal career.”
Albright retired in 2006 as the state’s longest serving superior court judge.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to Authora Care Hospice of Greensboro, Family Service of the Piedmont or SPCA of the Triad.
