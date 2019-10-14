Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Arnold Koonce Jr., High Point mayor from 1999 to 2003, was remembered in a letter to the News & Record as "a great mayor, a great civic leader and a great human being."
Koonce, 93, died Oct. 7. A graveside service took place Friday at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point.
The letter was written by longtime friend and High Point community leader Jim Morgan, founding chairman of the High Point Community Foundation, Guilford Education Alliance and Cornerstone Charitable Foundation.
He thanked Koonce "for the great impact you made on my life and the people of High Point, N.C., and America."
Koonce left a legacy of rebuilding the city’s infrastructure, and expanding economic development and public safety. Koonce also laid the groundwork to protect residents’ interests in regional projects such as the FedEx hub and the Randleman Reservoir project.
His political style was simple: Improve the city’s basic services such as police, fire, trash collection, and water and sewer service.
“They are fundamental services. It’s hard to make them sexy or lovable,” Koonce said in 2003. “But it’s what residents expect the city to do.”
Koonce was a High Point elected official for 16 years, in four different decades: mayor from 1999-2003, councilman from 1963-1965, 1967-1969, 1973-1977 and 1995-1999.
Asked in 2003 if he would consider another term in office, or even a run for a state office, he said he had served long enough.
“It’s time to step aside,” he said. “Step completely aside.”
In 2015, the High Point The City Council voted to rename City Lake after him. It's now known as Arnold J. Koonce Jr. City Lake.
City Lake and Oak Hollow Lake are the city’s primary drinking water sources, along with the Randleman Regional Reservoir, which Koonce was instrumental in developing.
According to his obituary, Koonce served in the Navy during World War II. He retired as general manager of Carolina Container Corporation with 43 years of service. He was awarded the 2003 High Point Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year Award and the 2009 High Point Enterprise Citizen of the Year Award.
