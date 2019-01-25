GREENSBORO — Here we go again.
That section of Lawndale Drive that was closed two weeks ago will close again Friday night through Saturday for girder work on the second bridge on the Interstate 840 overpass.
The closure will be in place from 9 p.m. tonight to 6 p.m. on Saturday between Cottage Place Extension and south of Regents Park Lane, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Crews will work throughout the night to minimize the closure time.
Drivers are urged to use caution as they approach the closure, and to anticipate needing extra time to travel through the detour.