Reidsville two-sport standout Breon Pass announced today that he will focus on basketball at the college level.
Pass, an Associated Press all-state selection as a junior in football and basketball, made the announcement via a video on Instagram. The rising senior did not say when he will be making his college decision, but he is expected to continue to play both sports as a senior at Reidsville.
Pass said being a two-sport athlete for the Rams "helped me prepare for my future." He thanked God, his family, his friends, his coaches, his teammates and Reidsville's fans before announcing, "I am following my heart while doing something I love to do. With that being said, I will continue to play basketball at the next level. Trust the process."
The one person singled out for special thanks in Pass' announcement video was his father, Curtis, who died in June 2019 at the age of 41. Curtis Pass was Breon's basketball coach at Reidsville.
"I want to give a shout-out to my Pops for making me the man I am now and for preparing me for this moment," he said in the video and asked that he "continue to watch over me."
In football, Pass was an all-state selection as a kick returner after helping Reidsville win the NCHSAA Class 2-A championship and finish 15-1. A 6-foot-1 wide receiver and defensive back, he is a two-time first-team HSXtra.com All-Area selection. He is rated a 3-star recruit by 247Sports and has multiple scholarship offers from Power 5 schools, including Duke, North Carolina, N.C. State and Wake Forest.
Pass also was all-state and was named the HSXtra.com All-Area player of the year for public schools in basketball after averaging 21.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 3.2 steals per game for a Rams team that reached the fourth round of the Class 2-A playoffs and finished 26-3. He is not ranked by Rivals or 247Sports as a basketball recruit, but does have scholarship offers from East Carolina, Elon, Hampton, N.C. A&T and N.C. State. Recruiting interest in basketball is expected to pick up now that he has committed to that sport over football.
