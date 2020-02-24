GREENSBORO — From simple assault to homicide, violent crimes in the city were up by 23% in 2019 compared to 2018.
On Monday, the City Council at its annual retreat set an aggressive goal to reduce the number of those crimes by 20% over the next three years.
The council spent six hours at the ACC Hall of Champions talking about Greensboro's broad vision and mission, ultimately landing on those areas members agreed are the most important to the city's growth and safety over the next few years.
Goals ranged from raising the overall income of residents to reducing the city's reliance on automobiles.
Police Chief Brian James told council that more than 6,000 people were victims of violent crime in 2019 — 4,377 of which were simple assault. That's an increase of nearly 11% compared to 2018.
The percentages were higher with more severe crimes. Aggravated assaults were up by 37.4% for the year, sex offenses rose to 68.5% and homicides increased by nearly 16% to 44 for the year.
Councilwoman Tammi Thurm asked James if it's possible to reduce those numbers by 20% through 2022.
"I think that's realistic for violent crime," he said.
James said the police department would like to study whether its number of officers is large enough to handle the city's crime problems. He believes the city should also take a close look at patrol districts to see if annexation and development have changed the city enough to redraw those districts.
Safe and affordable housing emerged as a theme for much of Monday's meeting.
Housing advocates say that, based on U.S. Census figures, as many as 30,000 households in Greensboro are burdened with trying to afford a place to live.
For that to change, council members said Monday, more developers need to be found who are willing to build affordable apartments and homes through incentive programs the city offers.
A couple of council members said the city should attempt to form partnerships with private developers to build as many as 2,500 apartments in the next two years for people earning less than 60% of Greensboro's median income — roughly $45,000 a year.
"I would be leery of setting a goal that is so high above what we're capable of doing," Councilman Justin Outling suggested.
Stan Wilson, the city's director of Neighborhood Development, said "2,500 in that income range would be a challenge. A thousand would be aggressive."
Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy suggested early in the discussion that the city should limit bond incentives to those projects that only include an "affordable housing component."
Some council members then discussed the limitations of the city's public transportation system and how some parts of Greensboro are better served by buses than others. Residents on a limited income might have a hard time getting to work if they live in affordable housing beyond the range of city bus routes.
And while the council did not set a goal specifically to increase bus routes, one of its five priorities for the coming years was to "increase by 20% the number of people that can reach their place of employment without the use of their personal vehicle by 2023."
On Monday, council members came up with long lists of goals that included everything from recruiting a company to the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite to ensuring diversity on boards and commissions.
But all of them agreed that the city should pursue job growth that will ultimately raise the median household income by 15% in five years.
Finally, council agreed that the city should also shore up its financial security by raising its "fund balance," or the amount of money it keeps in reserve, from the current 9% of the annual budget to 15% by 2023.
City Manager David Parrish will now take these recommendations and work with city staffers to lay out measurable steps to accomplish the goals.
Meredith Powell, the facilitator who was hired to manage the retreat, told City Council as members drew up their suggestions, "you guys are on the same page."
She said the goals are realistic and "they're also ridiculously measurable."
