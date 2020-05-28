ASHEBORO — The N.C. Zoo announced today the birth of two endangered American red wolf pups, named in honor of a zookeeper who died last year.
The two female pups were born to parents Taylor (female) and Solo (male) earlier this month, the zoo said in a news release. The May 4 birth marks the second litter for the zoo this year, as well as the first time the zoo's breeding program produced two litters in one season, according to the zoo.
Five pups were born on April 21 to parents Piglet (female) and Jewell (male). All seven pups are healthy and doing well, the zoo said.
The newest pups were named in honor of former N.C. zookeeper Jessi Culbertson, 32, who died last year after a battle with cancer.
Arrow was named in honor of Culbertson's Native American Cherokee heritage, and May for the birthday month the pups share with Culbertson.
This litter brings the number of red wolves in the zoo’s breeding program to 27, making it the second-largest pack in the U.S. after Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington, the N.C. Zoo said.
The pups are being kept in a quiet, non-public viewing area and have minimal contact with staff and keepers, allowing their mother to raise the pups with the least amount of stress in a natural habitat.
Only 15-20 red wolves remain in the wild, all in the eastern part of the state.
The zoo has been part of the American Red Wolf Recovery Program since 1994. Learn more about the N.C. Zoo and its red wolf program at www.nczoo.org.
