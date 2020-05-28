GREENSBORO — With his giant scrap-metal elephant in tow, Illinois native Kasey Wells traveled through Greensboro Thursday looking for support for his write-in presidential campaign.
The 11-foot tall sculpture attracted the attention of passersby at Friendly Shopping Center Thursday afternoon, some slowing in their cars to take a better look. The elephant, made by Wells, rides behind the presidential hopeful’s vehicle by trailer bed as the pair go state to state, looking to gain signatures that will earn him a spot as a write-in candidate for president this November.
“It’s my lucky charm,” Wells said. “If I get too far away from the elephant, I get a decent amount of rejection, but if I just sit back, relax and stay with the elephant, it brings people in, and the conversation is easy.”
With only $500, the 41-year-old artist left his home, wife and daughter in Lexington, Ill., six weeks ago for his political trek. Last year, he traveled for two months getting signatures.
“I was trying to transition out of art into politics, and this is what came out of that,” Wells said, gesturing to his elephant sculpture.
The pachyderm features messages about what Wells is for — like universal basic income and health care for all — and what he's against — like the Federal Reserve and groups with too much influence over politics and economics.
Wells said he's registered as a write-in candidate in 22 states. He needs 500 signatures from North Carolinians to qualify as a write-in here, he said. Thursday afternoon, he had 330.
Before stopping in Greensboro, Wells hit several hit several other cities.
He didn’t have much luck in the state’s capital, but said he struck gold in Siler City. Not only did he get more than 100 signatures in a day, but he met Kristen Coore.
“She’s been like my campaign manager ever since,” Wells said. “She took me to a restaurant she worked at in Siler City the day after we met. She was hoping I could get my signatures there since it’s a very busy restaurant, but the management told me I couldn’t be there and I had to leave.”
Coore quit her restaurant job immediately and decided to follow him around the state, helping him earn signatures, Wells said.
Coore will stick with him while he travels the state, until he gets the signatures he needs or for "however long he can put up with me," she said.
“God has been speaking to me,” Coore added, “and when I ran into him, I knew I needed to help.”
But initially, one thing grabbed her attention.
"The elephant," she said. "How can you not stop and ask about it?"
