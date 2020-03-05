JAMESTOWN — Recordings of two 911 calls made before and after the fatal shooting of an 83-year-old man last month by a Guilford County deputy were released Thursday.
A supervisor for the town of Jamestown called 911 at 5:04 p.m. Feb. 23 after a utility employee called him and said workers had been threatened by a man with a gun at 140 Penny Road. The workers were repairing a water line break in the area.
“They were alerting people in the area that … they had to shut the water off, and this gentleman came out with a gun and chased them out of the way,” the unidentified supervisor tells the dispatcher.
The State Bureau of Investigation later identified the 83-year-old as Boyce Melvin Thayer. Authorities said the responding deputy, Cpl. Kyle Mikesell, ultimately fired two shots at Thayer after the Jamestown man pulled his gun on the deputy. EMS was called, but Thayer was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:52 p.m. Mikesell was not injured.
In the 911 call, the supervisor tells the dispatcher that he does not think anyone is in immediate danger but that his workers want a deputy around while they were working in the area.
“He’s a little shook up, and he just wants somebody to be present while they’re working,” the supervisor says, referring to his employee.
Mikesell arrived at the scene at 5:08 p.m. and went to talk with Thayer, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.
About 10 minutes later, one of the utility workers called 911 after hearing shots fired at the home.
“We just made a complaint about a man pointing a gun in our face while we’re up here trying to work, and we just heard shots fired ... from that address,” the unidentified worker tells the dispatcher.
While the worker explains that a deputy went to Thayer's home, another dispatcher can be heard on the line relaying that High Point Police are dispatching officers because they have officers close to the scene.
The first dispatcher, apparently referring to Mikesell, answers: “He came across the radio and he said that everything was OK.”
“Well somebody just got shot or something,” the utility worker replies.
“Yeah," the first dispatcher replies, agreeing with second dispatcher on sending High Point officers. "They’re saying there has been shots fired and needed, um, EMS. I guess that maybe he fired on the deputy, I don’t know.”
The first dispatcher asks the utility worker if he and his crew are safe where they are.
“Yeah, we’re fine standing here, I mean, we’re looking at the house and where the deputies cars are pulling into the driveway right now, and we heard the gunshots,” he says. “And they’re running like hell, it’s 140 Penny Road.”
“We’ve got several units coming,” one dispatcher said.
Mikesell is on paid leave and both the SBI and the sheriff's office are investigating the incident — standard procedures when a law enforcement officer is involved in a fatal shooting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.