Lowe's Hurricane Prep

Lowe’s employees re-stock generators in preparation of heavy rainfall and expected flooding on the East Coast, in Fayetteville, N.C., Oct. 2, 2015.

 Brent Clark

Ready for this year's hurricane season?

The National Weather Service in Raleigh and the N.C. Department of Public Safety is reminding residents that this is Hurricane Preparedness Week.

According to weather experts, hurricanes have impacted North Carolina as early as May and as late as November. With the COVID-19 pandemic, emergency officials encourage residents to consider any additional items they may need during severe weather.

Hurricanes and tropical storms can bring strong winds, heavy rains and the threat of tornadoes to the Triad. And power outages.

The coronavirus pandemic may also prompt some revisions to emergency plans, as needed, to comply with recommended social distancing guidelines. 

For more information, visit weather.gov/rah/2020nchpw.

