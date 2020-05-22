1214453384
Looks like many of you are more desperate for a haircut than a dining at a restaurant. We asked readers on our Facebook page: As haircuts and dine-in restaurant options begin ... when do you expect to take advantage of either one or both? And why?

Here are some responses:

  • Christine Hanson: No dining in: I can get take out or cook at home. No salons: My hair can grow until I look like Cousin It for all I care. No non-essential shopping — 1 quick weekly trip for anything I can’t order online. My only possibility is a pedicure, which I get to remove painful ingrown toenails. If I do, I’ll gladly wear a mask.
  • Mary Paschal: Both me and my mom are going to wait a while for the haircuts. With the dining out, it’s too expensive.
  • Rania Kuttab Mushahwar: Probably in July/August and only outdoor dining. No haircuts anytime soon.
  • Melanie Diane: I MIGHT go out to eat when we get to Phase Three in several more weeks. Haircut...no time soon. Why? Because I can’t control where everyone else goes and who they are around. I can only control me, and I’m safer at home.
  • Beth Primm: Hair cut...as soon as I can. Eating out can wait.
  • Derek Steadwell: Me being an essential worker in a job that practices social distancing, I really don’t see anything wrong with being in a restaurant where they’re practicing social distancing measures. Servers are wearing mask and gloves, tables are 6 feet apart and sanitized, hand sanitizers everywhere. Obviously not every place will be like that, but to me it’s no different than a lot of us being at work, but everyone has their own way of looking at it.
  • Susan L McWhite: I have a hair appointment June 4. Soonest I could get one.
  • Abbigail Starr Wheeling: Haircut on the 29th, Friday, nails and eating out can wait.
  • Frank Orthel: Not until I have a vaccine — I’ve too much to risk.
  • Lisa Rose Fehn: No dining anywhere! Hair, yes, in mid June!
  • Michele Grondy: As soon as my hairdresser can schedule me!
  • Melanie Austin Neal: Hair appointment Monday, cause I am not meant to be gray headed!
  • Daniel Boyd: I can’t wait to sit down in a restaurant again!!
  • Karen Corbett: Haircut in 21 hours!!!!! WAHOOO!
  • Eileen Grindall: No time soon for anything that involves going out.
  • Penny Howell:

Haircut Tuesday

