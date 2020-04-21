We asked our readers in an informal online poll: What troubles you more? Lifting the stay-at-home orders too early or too late?
Of those who took the poll by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, 276 said too early, and 55 said too late.
Dozens registered their opinion on the Facebook post about the poll. Here’s a sampling of those comments.
- Lauren Melton: Too early. I work in the healthcare field and we are already cleaning everything from top to bottom, every room, every reusable item, door handles, chairs, etc. after every patient that is seen. This makes all of the necessary PPE and cleaning supplies go pretty quickly, so as soon as more people start coming out to see all of their doctors and if they begin elective surgeries, what’s going to happen when we REALLY run out of ALL supplies? That means less sanitation, less resources to protect ourselves and patients who really need to be seen. Everything is on back order, so once all the cleaning supplies are gone.....what’s next...? We will be back at square one and we will have to start this whole shutting down process all over again and more innocent lives will be lost due to ignorance and selfishness.
- Ricky Caudill: Facts and statics show this to be nothing more than a media fueled frenzy to which the government seized the opportunity to steal your rights upon using your fear against you.... open up... get back to life and stop being scared little sheep getting drunk on the media koolaid
- Courtland Jones: Waaay too soon maintain shelter in place. Healthcare system needs time to manage the cases they have. They do not need the exhaustive burden of a surge...Now...
- Christy Smith Short: I have mixed emotions about it honestly, however the divide this is causing and the nastiness of people towards each other because they don’t agree is disheartening. You can’t please everyone, and some people you can never please. I hate politics and I hate this virus. I want to go back to work because having no income is tough, but I don’t want anyone to get sick and or die. Everyone has an opinion and if we all knew as much as we think we do, then we would be the experts on the television. I pray this will all be over soon, that’s all I can do!
- Debra Taylor Burcham: Too early. I work in the emergency dept and this virus is not fake
- Matt Maggio:
- Testing is just the elites’ excuse for indefinite lockdown — as you could test negative now, be coughed on a minute later, and infect someone a minute after that. The elites are addicted to dictatorship.
- Eddie McGee: Will we have to shut down again?
- Bryan Broughton: People aren’t following the current guidelines
- Barbara Pardue: From the comments, I see mass hysteria still rules!
- Angie Bartels Usry
- think to keep stay at home orders in place is just trading one set of issues for another. It’s a crappy situation no matter how you look at it, but I think we need to open back up so those that are able to work can work and provide for their families. With that said there needs to be measures in place for those who have underlying health issues and or the elderly that are unable to work.
- Rita Marie Lewandowski: I feel like May 1 is more than fair! You know people were together at Easter, by another two weeks they will know if they were sick or not. But everyone voting that we stay home, I’ll send you my information so you can mail a check to pay my bills!
- Daniel Zaragoza Tapia: Wayy too early. The order is working, and there’s an almost 2 week period before newly infected people start showing symptoms, if they even do. We cannot lift this order now because people think it’s been too long or that it’s not as bad anymore. Even if things will look good for a couple of days as soon as that incubation period ends we’ll see an uptick in infections that we’ve worked so hard to curve.
- Michelle Clontz-Shay: Too early. I prefer my loved ones be inconvenienced than pushing up daisies.
- Lee Wallace: We need a comprehensive testing program first.
- Bob Prout: Y’all can do what you want. We’re staying home
- Robbie Griffin: If people are released too early and we get hit with a second wave, we’re right back where we are now and the drag on the economy that everyone’s so concerned about will linger further into 2020 and beyond. Release when tracking and testing plans are ready to roll at the state level.
- Keith Mordoff: I was at a local Harley dealer the other day getting my state inspection done. They were being extremely cautious about how they handled customers and protecting their own workers. Greeting you outside at the door and limiting the number of people inside. I came away from that experience thinking more business could open now doing the same thing. If a Harley dealer or gun dealer can be open now, why not others? I have friends with small businesses that are in a terrible position. They would love to reopen.
- Crystal Baker: Look, I understand that some people are ready to start back to doing the normal things but some of us have close family member that is fight for they life right now because of the Corona 19 yall taking this stuff lightly what if that was your family member. Or one close friend fight for they life?
- Trista Moxley: I would like to see mass testing done right away even if you are not symptomatic. That’s the only way to truly separate the negative and positive people.
- Sharon Chilton-Moser: Wake up folks and realize how many people go to work so a few can have the “luxury” of choosing to stay home. That luxury should be reserved for the truly vulnerable and the rest go back to work!
- Catherine Campbell Hampton: I do want people to go back to work as soon as we can be sure they are healthy. I want them to wear masks to protect themselves and others. Imagine picking up a fork to eat in a restaurant. Is it disinfected? Did the person who set the table have Covid or not? Were they tested every day at work?
- Lynn Thompson: Re-opening without enough testing available for everyone who wants/needs one is a fatal disaster.
- Jim Allison: South Carolina and Tennessee are lifting restrictions, probably way too soon. How many infectious, asymptomatic folks are gonna cross our state lines every day sickening our residents? We need to stay the course because we live next to idiots.
- Lisa R. Shoffner
