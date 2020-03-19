GREENSBORO — A third case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Guilford County, the county health department said this afternoon.
The patient traveled to New York with family in March, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said in a news release. The patient began experiencing symptoms after returning and got tested by their health care provider. The patient is in self-isolation as are family members, the health department said. Officials are following up directly with anyone who had close contact with the patient and are at risk of infection.
There is still no evidence that person-to-person transmission has occurred in Guilford County, although Gov. Roy Cooper said during a press conference earlier in the day the first community transmission in the state had taken place in Wilson County, east of Raleigh.
The county health department said no further details about the latest Guilford case will be released at this time and no patients will be identified.
Earlier on Thursday county health officials said Guilford's second case of the virus was a patient who traveled to Florida with family during the first week of March and began experiencing symptoms after returning the next week.
The county reported its first case on Tuesday and said it was also someone who had traveled to Florida before showing symptoms. Syngenta Crop Protection confirmed the first case was an employee at its Greensboro business center. Health officials said on Tuesday that person was doing well.
The state's official count stood at 97 after Thursday's daily update. That count only includes the first two Guilford cases as the third was reported after the state's update, which is given once a day, usually before 11 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
People...Stop traveling to NY, CA. and Washington State. Please....we have to contain this virus. .not extend it. .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.