CHARLOTTE — Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby was handcuffed and cited on a misdemeanor marijuana charge hours after he performed a concert and gave away toys to children.
Police issued citations to the rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, on counts of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and resisting an officer Monday night, according to police.
Officers working outside Bojangles Arena noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the van that transported Kirk.
Officers approached the vehicle and could see marijuana in plain view through the windows by using their flashlights — giving them probable cause to take further action.
Officers said they waited until after the concert and approached Kirk as he was exiting the venue around 11 p.m., but he walked away and refused to speak to them.
Kirk later told reporters he believes officers unlawfully searched his car while he was on stage.
“They follow me, they pull us over for no reason, they search our cars,” Kirk said.
