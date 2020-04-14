ASHEBORO – Randolph Health will close its intensive care unit and reconfigure its emergency department to address to COVID-19 challenges, the hospital announced Tuesday.
To prepare for the expected COVID-19 patient surge, Randolph Health is taking steps to close the intensive care unit and redeploy ICU nurses, ventilators and personal protective equipment to the emergency department, according to a news release.
Starting this week, the hospital will separate emergency department patients with potential COVID-19-related symptoms from others, creating a separate respiratory-illness unit for those with a cough, nasal discharge and congestion, fever, scratchy or sore throat or shortness of breath, the release said.
Plans fell through recently for the struggling hospital to become part of Cone Health.
Cone Health said late last month that the decision was due in part to the state of health care systems during the coronavirus pandemic and it did not want to extend itself to take on the project at this time.
Cone Health began discussions with Randolph Health last fall about taking over the company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early March.
Randolph Health will proceed through bankruptcy.
“Our singular focus is on safely providing care to our community in this challenging COVID-19 environment,” said Angela Orth, Randolph Health CEO, in the news release. “During this critical time, we continue to provide much-needed health care services and we remain committed to delivering high-quality care in a safe setting for our patients, physicians, employees and Randolph County community.”
These efforts will also help Randolph Health "weather COVID-19’s financial impact and allow for the future pursuit of partnership options in the weeks and months ahead," the release said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.