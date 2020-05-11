ASHEBORO — Beginning today, Randolph Health will resume some previously halted tests and procedures, the hospital announced.
In addition, no visitors are allowed, everyone entering the hospital must wear a mask, and all patients entering the facility will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms, the news release said.
A doctor-led team recommended the procedures to safely resume, taking into account the potential health risks and benefits, the news release said.
At first, surgeries and procedures will be limited to outpatient procedures, the release said. Screening colonoscopy, screening mammogram, radiology procedures, rehab visits and office well visits can also resume.
The number of people allowed in waiting rooms is 10 or fewer people. The hospital is also practicing social distancing of 6 feet of separation, and public areas are visually marked.
Additional cleaning in public and high-touch areas is being conducted, and patients presenting with respiratory symptoms are separated from other patients to help contain the spread of the virus, the release said said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.