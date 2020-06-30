Emergency lights (copy) (copy)

GREENSBORO — A crash shutdown all northbound lanes of Randleman Road near the Interstate 40 exchange earlier today, police say.

About 3:30 p.m., Greensboro Police said only one lane on the southbound side of Randleman Road was open. 

Police did not say how many vehicles were involved in the wreck, but did say injury was involved.

By 4:10 p.m., police said all lanes of traffic were open.

