RANDLEMAN — In a nod to COVID-19's impact on local government finances, the Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority does not plan to raise rates for the drinking water it produces next fiscal year.
Authority director Greg Flory said he trimmed earlier plans for the 2020-21 budget to keep water rates stable for partners that include the communities of Greensboro, High Point, Jamestown, Archdale, Randleman and Randolph County.
Flory said it was the right thing to do because "all of our partners are seeing an impact on their budgets for this year and upcoming years."
"We know that a number of the cities we serve are under stress" because of COVID-19's impact on the economy, board member and former Greensboro councilman Tom Phillips said in an interview before the meeting.
Board members did not vote Tuesday afternoon on Flory's budget plan, which requires a public hearing before it could be adopted and put into effect.
Instead, they scheduled for June 23 a public hearing and vote on next year's budget based on Flory's proposal. The vote would take place a week before the new budget is scheduled to take effect.
Like the local governments it serves, the water authority operates on a budget year that begins July 1.
The six local governments that buy treated water from the authority were partners in the decades-long effort to build the reservoir in southern Guilford and northern Randolph counties.
Flory said the authority could keep rates stable for another year by delaying some planned equipment purchases that would not affect water production or quality while putting a 2% lid on salary increases.
The board took no formal action Tuesday, but members did not question or criticize Flory's proposal and said they would confer with the local governments they represent.
One of the board members, former Greensboro mayor John Forbis, said that while he needed to examine the plan in more detail "on first blush" it appeared that Flory had done a good job.
The authority held its meeting remotely with only a few officials present in the regional group's Randleman offices.
Flory was among those participating online from home; he is self-quarantining after coming in contact with someone who later tested positive for the new coronavirus.
He said the water authority has adapted to the pandemic in the same way that other North Carolina water utilities reacted — by lowering the number of staff members working at any one time so protective social distancing can be enforced.
The authority should return to "normal staffing levels" next month, he said.
In other action, the board voted unanimously to buy a "sludge polymer machine" for the reservoir's water plant at a cost of $49,000.
Flory said the authority had competing offers from other would-be suppliers who submitted separate bids of $72,600 and $84,900 for the device that helps remove pollutants.
Flory said the successful vendor managed to offer its product at such a lower price partly by figuring out how to reuse part of the authority's existing equipment.
Looking at another source of revenue, the authority found both increased income and a way to make area residents happy by keeping its marina open for recreation during the pandemic, he said.
"We've been very popular as a result. Fishermen were very appreciative that we did that," Flory said.
