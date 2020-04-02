Road closed detour sign

File photo

 Kenwyn Caranna/BH Media

GREENSBORO — A ramp to Interstate 40 will close overnight this weekend so contractors can make repairs.

The ramp for Exit 103B, from Interstate 73/U.S. 421 North onto I-40 West/U.S. 421 North, is set to close from midnight until 6 a.m. Saturday, N.C. Department of Transportation said in a news release.

Contract crews will be repairing the concrete pavement along the exit ramp, DOT said.

Traffic will be directed to continue on I-73 North to Friendly Avenue (Exit 104) and head back on I-73 South to get to I-40 West/U.S. 421 North.

Get real-time travel information at DriveNC.gov.

Recommended for you

Load comments