Updated at 9:50 p.m.
DURHAM — Radar contact was lost with a small plane approaching the Raleigh-Durham International Airport Sunday evening, and airport operations were temporarily interrupted while fire and rescue units rushed to the nearby area, authorities said.
A statement posted on the airport website said air traffic controllers notified the airport that a small aircraft was lost on radar about 7:25 p.m. Sunday as it was on approach to one of the runways. The statement added that airport firefighting units were immediately dispatched to the vicinity of William B. Umstead State Park, not far from the airport.
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a brief statement that the aircraft lost from radar contact was a Piper PA32. The FAA website said the propeller plane typically has around six seats. It wasn't clear how many people were believed aboard.
The statement from RDU, the airport authority, didn't say how long airport operations were paused. After search-and-rescue efforts were launched, the airport resumed operations.
The airport's website showed that a number of arrivals were diverted between 7 and 8 p.m., and departures were delayed. Arrivals appeared to resume around 8 p.m. Sunday.
The Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority scheduled a press conference at 9:30 p.m. Sunday to discuss the incident.
