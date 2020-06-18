GREENSBORO — Guilford County leaders unanimously adopted a budget of more than $633 million after a lengthy debate over whether a High Point civic group should receive as little as $15,000 or as much as $40,000 in county funds.
The county Board of Commissioners ultimately settled on $20,000 after impassioned discussion Thursday about the next budget's allotment for Forward High Point Foundation, a nonprofit group that promotes the city's downtown development.
Commissioner Carlvena Foster, whose district includes High Point, started the debate by suggesting a budget change granting the group $40,000 in economic development funds. But Commissioner Alan Perdue countered with a substitute motion to adopt the full countywide budget with $15,000 for the High Point group.
Commissioner Melvin "Skip" Alston pushed for the full $40,000, noting that was what the similar group Downtown Greensboro Inc. receives.
"We should always know that High Point is a part of Guilford County and that Greensboro is not the only city in Guilford County," Alston said.
The board went through several 5-4 votes rejecting lower amounts until the $20,000 figure passed unanimously.
Commissioner Justin Conrad prevailed with his argument that the board's recent policy has been to award such grants on a per-resident basis.
High Point has roughly half of Greensboro's population, so it made sense to award its downtown development group 50% of what the Gate City group is receiving, Conrad said.
There was little room for extras in the new budget that takes effect July 1 because of COVID-19's damage to the economy.
The new budget includes no increase in the property tax with a total bottom line of just more than $633 million, an increase of about $6 million — less than 1% — above the current budget.
The county plans to spend the largest amount of its revenue on education, more than $307 million divided between local schools and GTCC.
Other major spending categories include $124 million for public health and other human services, $119 million for the Guilford County Sheriff's Office and other public safety efforts, and $35 million for "general government."
County officials expect a sharp reduction in revenue from the sales tax to be COVID-19's greatest blow to the new budget.
They are planning for about $80 million in sales tax receipts during the next 12 months, $11 million less than the current budget and about $16 million below projections for 2021 before the pandemic.
County staff plans to close that gap with increased income from property taxes, federal and state financial support, and user fees for a variety of county services.
But the budget planners also are calling for the county to draw more than $38 million from Guilford's rainy day account, known officially as the "fund balance," set aside for emergencies or unforeseen expenses.
The budget also envisions collecting about $389 million from the property tax although the rate remains unchanged at 73.05 cents per $100 in property value. That's almost $9 million more than the current year due to rising values.
The rate means the owner of a $100,000 house would pay about $730 in Guilford property taxes next year, just as this year.
Commissioners also held a public hearing Thursday evening on their plans for a Nov. 3 referendum on $300 million in school bonds, about 19% of what the Guilford County Board of Education sought to replace and repair aging buildings.
No residents spoke for or against the proposal during the hearing despite a change in board policy relaxing its COVID-19 policy banning residents from attending meetings in person.
A 6-3 board majority decided last month on the lower amount because, they said, the COVID-19 pandemic has damaged the regional economy so much the school board's initial request for $1.6 billion was too much.
The school system wants the bond money to renovate, modernize and replace existing school buildings suffering from years of wear, tear and deferred maintenance.
As part of the initial bond vote last month, the board scheduled Thursday's required public hearing. The commissioners planned to allow up to 30 speakers to attend the meeting in person, but they had no takers either in person or through the board's online call-in option.
The commissioners could not vote to formally schedule the school referendum Thursday evening because of a new state law requiring them to wait 24 hours after public hearings that are broadcast remotely over the internet.
The law aims to give online listeners a chance to submit comments to the board. Residents who want to comment can send their remarks to publiccomments@guilfordcountync.gov.
The commissioners plan to reconvene at 5:30 p.m. Friday to vote on scheduling the $300 million referendum for November and on two other public hearing items that were on Thursday's agenda.
