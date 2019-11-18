Westboro Baptist Church comes to GSO

It’s inspiring to see our community mobilize in opposition to the visit of the hate group, Westboro Baptist Church. Seeking to be a compassionate moral voice for justice and the common good, the Greensboro Faith Leaders Council is proud to join with all of those providing a barrier against hatred, bigotry and homophobia, affirming all people of our community as created and loved by God.

In addition to responding to this visitation of hatred, we hope to claim this moment to remember who we are, especially as we enter the holiday seasons cherished by our various traditions. Numerous opportunities exist to remember our neighbors who are hungry and living outside, including the Greensboro Urban Ministry Feast of Caring and the White Flag Shelter organized by Interactive Resource Center. FaithAction International House continues its work loving, serving and protecting our newest neighbors, including their Multicultural Thanksgiving Celebration on Monday, November 18. Finally, the Faith Leaders Council invites all of our community to our annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service on Monday, November 25 at 7pm, hosted this year at First Presbyterian Church.

In this moment, let us be galvanized again to respond to hatred — whether in its extreme or subtle forms — with the best of our community, celebrating diversity, encouraging neighborly love, and pursuing the justice urged by God.

On behalf of the Faith Leaders Council,

Rev. Alan Sherouse,

Rabbi Andy Koren,

Rev. Kim Priddy,

Rev. Julie Peeples,

Rev. Frank Dew