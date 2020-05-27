Blood sample positive with rabies virus

Stock photo

 jarun011

GREENSBORO — A raccoon in Greensboro tested positive for rabies Tuesday, marking the sixth confirmed case of animal rabies in Guilford County this year, according to a Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services news release.

The health department reported that the raccoon was found on Wakewood Drive in Greensboro before testing positive.

North Carolina law requires that all domestic pets (cats, dogs, ferrets), whether living inside or outside, age 4 months or older, be vaccinated. Even animals that are confined in outdoor fenced areas should have current rabies vaccinations, as wild animals can get into those areas and attack pets, health officials said. Supervising pets while they are outdoors could prevent contact with wild animals and lessen the possibility of rabies exposure. 

For more information on rabies prevention or to schedule an educational program, contact Guilford County Animal Services at 335-641-2506 or visit www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/animals-services.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments