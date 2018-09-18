GREENSBORO — The public can offer comments at a meeting Thursday on proposed improvements to the U.S. 29/N.C. 150 interchange.
Improvements will bring the area up to current interstate standards, Michael Fox, N.C. Board of Transportation chairman and NCDOT Division 7 board member, said in a news release.
That part of the road will become Interstate 785.
The meeting will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Crooked Tree Golf Course, 7665 Caber Road in Browns Summit.
NCDOT engineers and consultants will gather comments on the proposed design. A map of the study area, environmental features and the designs will be presented at the meeting. The maps can also be viewed on the NCDOT public meetings website.
Written comments and questions can also be sent by mail, email or phone until Oct. 22. For more information, contact Division 7 Project Manager Jennifer Evans at 336-487-0075, jenniferevans@ncdot.gov or 1584 Yanceyville St., Greensboro, NC 27127.