GREENSBORO — There's a birthday in Guilford County and the entire state is invited to celebrate.
On Wednesday, the Guilford County Public Defender's Office turns 50.
And that's important because it was the first public defender's office in the state.
Public defenders represent clients who are entitled to legal representation but can't afford an attorney on their own.
"It's so important to get a good solid defense. A lot of these folks can't afford it," said Fred Lind, who retired earlier this month as the county's public defender. He was only the second person to serve in that post.
With the anniversary approaching, judicial officials are planning numerous events to celebrate public defender's offices around the state.
"Public defenders are very important in ensuring rights are protected, defendants get a fair trial and making sure no one is unjustly prosecuted," said Susan Brooks, public defender administrator for the Office of Indigent Defense Services.
Brooks has been working with a committee to create a series of celebrations in 2020. The group includes John Nieman, a longtime assistant public defender in Guilford County who took over the county office when Lind retired.
Nieman said those celebrations, though not finalized, include proclamations, symposiums and panel discussions.
In 1969, Greensboro Daily News reported that state lawmakers wanted to open a public defender's office to help people who couldn't afford an attorney. At the time, those people would go before the local bar asking for an attorney to help them. But the experienced attorneys tended not to want to take away from their private practices to help indigent defendants. The defendants ended up getting younger attorneys looking for courtroom experience.
At the time, the state had paid attorneys $670,000 to help defend indigent defendants. Of that money, $52,000 went to Guilford County.
The opening of the public defender's office saved the state $22,000 the first year.
When the office opened on Jan. 1, 1970, Wally Harrelson served as the first public defender and brought with him to serve as assistant public defenders, D. Lamar Dowda and R.D. (Bob) Douglass III. Gerald M. Teff worked as an investigator for the office and Bennie Phillips as secretary.
"We started with Wally Harrelson who was a great trial lawyer and a great defender of personal liberty, freedoms and indigent defense," Nieman said. "And he just fought like hell."
A year after the office opened, judges, lawyers and state leaders all deemed it a success, saying it moved cases faster, was economical and was superior to the old system. They saw it cut down on the amount of time that defendants spent in jail waiting for trial. Supporters wanted to see the office spread to other counties around the state.
Eighteen of the state's 43 judicial districts have adopted a Public Defender's Office.
Lind, who worked for Harrelson starting in 1974, said he never worried about whether the program would succeed despite some naysayers.
"It seemed like the judges, once they got used to it, liked the public defender system," Lind said. "They liked the professionalism and quality of the attorney."
In a recent interview, former Chief Assistant District Attorney Howard Neumann said the public defender's office is as much of the home team as the prosecutors.
"There seems to be a public sentiment that if you're stuck with a public defender, you're in trouble," Neumann said, "but nothing could be further from the truth."
One of the biggest areas of pride for Guilford's public defenders is the lack of turnover. Assistant public defenders tend to stick around for a long time. And in its 50-year history, Nieman is only the third person to lead the office.
"Some of the best criminal defense lawyers in the state have been through this office," Nieman said. "It is a real source of pride that we have for the Guilford County office."
