GREENSBORO — If you are flying from Piedmont Triad International Airport over the next few weeks, you may notice more staff than usual wiping down handrails, cleaning door handles, sanitizing baggage areas and disinfecting seats.
PTI officials announced Thursday that the measures are necessary to reduce the risk of the coronavirus being spread from common areas where the disease could be picked up by touch.
Airport officials said they began taking the precautions weeks ago when the first reports of the coronavirus surfaced. Operations personnel began stockpiling sanitizing chemicals and scheduling additional staff to perform the extra cleaning duties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.