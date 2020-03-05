Airport Power Outage (copy)
Woody Marshall/BH Media

GREENSBORO — If you are flying from Piedmont Triad International Airport over the next few weeks, you may notice more staff than usual wiping down handrails, cleaning door handles, sanitizing baggage areas and disinfecting seats.

PTI officials announced Thursday that the measures are necessary to reduce the risk of the coronavirus being spread from common areas where the disease could be picked up by touch.

Airport officials said they began taking the precautions weeks ago when the first reports of the coronavirus surfaced. Operations personnel began stockpiling sanitizing chemicals and scheduling additional staff to perform the extra cleaning duties.

