GREENSBORO — Piedmont Triad International Airport is competing for "best small airport in the United States."
The airport has been nominated in USA Today's 2020 10Best Readers' Choice travel awards, PTI said Friday in a news release.
PTI is competing with 19 other small airports for the recognition and was in third place as of Friday afternoon, according to the 10best.com site.
The winner will be determined by popular vote through an online poll.
Users can vote once per day on each of their web-enabled devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops and desktop computers.
Vote at www.10best.com.
Voting is open until noon Jan. 13.
The winner will be announced on 10Best on Jan. 24.
