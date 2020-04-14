Piedmont Triad International Airport is getting more than $16 million in federal aid to continue operating amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In all, $283.7 million out of $10 billion in aid for airports is going to 72 North Carolina airports, the U.S.Department of Transportation said Tuesday in a news release.
“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said in the release.
PTI is getting $16,416,302, compared to $135,568,960 for Charlotte Douglas and $49,591,593 for Raleigh-Durham .
Smaller airports are also getting aid.
Winston-Salem's Smith Reynolds Airport is getting $157,000 while Shiloh Airport in Rockingham County is getting $30,000.
The money comes from the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, which President Trump signed into law on March 27.
The money funneled to airports will support continuing operations and replace revenue lost from declines in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, DOT said. The money can be used for capital expenditures and operating costs including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.
