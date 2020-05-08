GREENSBORO — Passengers and visitors can expect to find additional safety measures and guidelines at Piedmont Triad International Airport.
In a release from the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority, the airport has updated some of its measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
In addition to detailed cleaning and "fogging" of facilities and frequently used surfaces such as handrails, escalators and buttons on elevators, passengers will find hand sanitizer stations, spacing indicators in security lines, and Plexiglas shields at information booths, rental car counters and TSA screening lines.
The airport is encouraging passengers to follow CDC guidelines of social distancing and wearing face coverings while inside the terminal.
Passengers will find that terminal furniture has been rearranged to increase the distance between passengers.
Passengers should be aware of new signage regarding these measures.
Passengers are also encouraged to check with their airline on luggage recommendations, use mobile boarding passes and arrive early.
Non-passengers should not enter the main terminal. Instead, those picking up or dropping off passengers are asked to park in the short term parking in front of the terminal, stay in their vehicles and communicate by cell phone unless they are assisting unaccompanied minors, passengers with disabilities, or others who need assistance.
