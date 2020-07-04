GREENSBORO — Along with shooting fireworks into the sky and lounging by the pool this Fourth of July, people rallied for change with their voices and signs.
COVID-19, the contagious respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus, had already changed this year's holiday with events and celebrations across the country, including Greensboro’s annual Fun Fourth Festival, canceled.
Then George Floyd's death on Memorial Day at the hands of police in Minneapolis sparked a movement that continues to grow. The death of another Black man while in police custody ignited protests, marches and rallies in Greensboro and across the country.
The Rev. Richard Hughes of St. James Presbyterian Church said it was no coincidence that his newly formed group Black Justice United chose to hold a rally against racism at Westminster Presbyterian Church on July 4.
Hughes said they decided to hold the rally on the Fourth because of the “hypocrisy” that the benefits and privileges granted by the Declaration of Independence applied to Blacks in 1776.
“Even though Blacks have secured emancipation through the Emancipation Proclamation, Blacks are still finding ourselves in various forms of enslavement,” Hughes said in an interview Saturday. “We wanted to really rally against the cause behind that, which is racism.”
Hughes said they intentionally held the rally on West Friendly Avenue, hoping to draw a white audience. Of the about 130 people at the rally, at least 75% were white, a stark contrast to marches and protests held over the past month in Greensboro that featured predominantly Black crowds.
“Most of the events have been happening downtown or in Black communities,” Hughes said. “If we have it here, it puts the issue on the front door step of people who have the privilege to turn a blind eye to it. In essence, we’re saying we’re going to put this in your face and make you deal with it.”
Hughes said he wanted to reach out to the white people who have asked how they can be an ally to Black people. Speakers like the Rev. Nelson Johnson and local attorney Jason Keith helped to shed light on the issues Black people face.
As an attorney, Keith, who is Black, is representing for free peaceful protesters who were arrested, but he also runs the nonprofit Triad Basketball Academy and was instrumental in getting the city of Greensboro to sign off on the Black Lives Matter mural painted on Elm Street last weekend. Keith said Saturday was the first time he witnessed a majority white crowd at an event in support of racial equality.
“I think that it’s important that people that look like you advocate for people that look like me,” Keith told the crowd. “You’ll never understand the feeling of standing in the grocery store and seeing someone that looks like you with a shirt that says Eracism or Black Lives Matter.
“It gives us the feeling that you understand, and even if you don’t completely understand, you’re trying to understand. You're taking the first step that has to happen in problem solving — recognizing that there is a problem.”
Johnson reminded listeners that they wouldn’t be rallying against racism today if not for the death of George Floyd.
“The public daylight lynching of George Floyd was like a lightning bolt that lit up the whole horizon, putting on display for all to see the vivid exposition of vicious racism,” Johnson said. “Police brutality was merely the fuse, and the fuse is set up to connect to something bigger than itself,” including more than 250 years of slavery.
On Edwardia Drive on Saturday, instead of wearing red, white and blue for Independence Day, most everyone was dressed in black at "Anti Fourth," an event that highlighted Black-owned businesses. Several vendors set up under tents in the heat while shoppers roamed and dipped into their wallets to support the Black-owned businesses.
Local activist group Greensboro Rising held a black autonomous “Junteenth Infinity” event Saturday afternoon in the Prestige Barbershop parking lot on Phillips Avenue, while the 6th Congressional District Republican Party held a permitted Protest for America downtown at the Phill G. McDonald Governmental Plaza earlier in the day.
While most local events celebrating America’s independence were called off, the Kirkwood neighborhood's annual parade beginning on Independence Road drew several vehicles and plenty of people still decked out in red, white and blue. Some set up chairs in their lawns to watch as cars and trucks drove by, while kids gathered at a neighborhood house for outdoor games.
John Digiorgio said he was glad to still be able to celebrate the Fourth in some capacity. He nodded toward a sound system set up in the back of a truck, saying they planned to play "Proud to Be an American" during the parade.
Digiorgio said he doesn’t support anti-Fourth events.
He said he understands people being against celebrating the holiday because of COVID-19.
“But if anyone’s not proud to be an American, there’s a problem,” he said. “If you don’t like America, leave. Find something better. I don’t think you’re going to find something better.”
“A police man did a terrible thing,” he said, “but we’re still Americans.”
People passed out miniature American flags to wave during Kirkwood's parade and posed for pictures in front of a giant American flag dangling over Independence Road. Neighbors laughed with their koozie-covered drinks in hand.
Just as the Kirkwood parade really got going, Black Justice United’s rally against racism across town was wrapping up a day of forming allyships between white and Black people.
White people like Gretchen Hudson, a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, attended the rally in hopes of further educating herself and to hear something “with passion and emotion.”
“I have three grandchildren that are Black and one that’s biracial,” Hudson said. “Just hearing what their mom talks about — the problems that she worries about them facing — it’s heartbreaking.”
Hudson said she worries about the struggles her grandchildren will face and fears they won’t have the same opportunities as white children.
“It isn’t right,” she said.
