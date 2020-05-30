GREENSBORO — Protesters gathered Saturday afternoon on South Greene Street downtown, making Greensboro the latest city to see people demonstrating over the in-custody death of a black Minneapolis man earlier this week.
George Floyd was handcuffed Monday and on his stomach as a white police officer held Floyd in place with a knee to the back of his neck as Floyd called out, "I can't breathe." Floyd, who had been arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit bill, later died.
The officer was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Floyd's death, caught on video that went viral, sparked protests in Minneapolis and across the country this week. Protests in several places have turned violent, including one Friday night in Charlotte, the Associated Press reported.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
