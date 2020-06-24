GREENSBORO — Protesters confronted Sheriff Danny Rogers on Wednesday during a rally seeking justice for a Greensboro woman who died in custody at the Guilford County jail two years ago.
An autopsy showed Tasha Thomas, 33, died shortly before midnight on May 2, 2018, three days after being jailed on charges of probation violation and possession of a controlled substance.
During a rally and march held outside of the Guilford County Detention Center Wednesday afternoon, about 30 to 40 protesters chanted Thomas’s name and called for justice.
The medical examiner concluded Thomas died of "sepsis due to infective endocarditis" — an infection in the heart that usually affects the valves, "due to chronic injection drug use," the sheriff's office said, but Thomas’s mother Rochelle Thomas-Boyd alleged her daughter was not properly cared for in jail.
Thomas-Boyd argued that sepsis “does not break bones. It does not pull hair from the roots.”
“The autopsy says one thing,” Thomas-Boyd said. “We have something that says something else.”
She said she and her family have suspected foul play since the day they learned of her daughter's death.
"When we went to the hospital to identify her body, they would not allow us to identify her body," Thomas-Boyd said. "They said that her body was on restriction. I was quite angry."
She declined to provide details, but Thomas-Boyd said a demand letter was filed with the sheriff’s office by her attorney. If the demands aren’t met in an allotted time, Thomas-Boyd said a lawsuit will be filed.
Tasha Thomas’s best friend, Raven Johnson, wore a single red contact with a devil’s tail during the rally.
“I’m mad as hell and the devil is coming out of me today,” Johnson said.
Johnson said she heard her friend asked and begged for help before her death.
“When she was asking for help, they should have helped,” she said. “That was my best friend.”
Thomas’s 15-year-old daughter Iona Thomas also wore a red contact Wednesday.
Iona said she was mad when she learned of her mother’s death and that she often still finds herself upset, but said, “I try and try to push through it because I know that’s what she would want me to do.”
She said she hopes for change that will lead to justice for her mother.
Several community members spoke just outside of the jail before a short march to Guilford County offices. The Rev. Nelson Johnson invited the community to stand in support of Tasha Thomas’s family, while community activists like Kierra Herford stressed that dying within a jail cell is not natural, despite Thomas’s death being attributed to natural causes.
“As a Black mother,” Herford said, “I cannot imagine waiting three minutes to find out why and how my child died,” but it took three months before Tasha Thomas’s family received the medical examiner’s report.
During a short march Wednesday, protesters veered off Eugene Street and into the parking lot at Guilford County offices.
Protesters were unexpectedly joined by the sheriff and Sheriff’s Attorney James Secor outside the offices.
In response to protesters screaming for justice, Rogers, who is Black, quietly responded, “I get it. No justice, no peace. Do Black lives matter? Yes. I understand that as well.”
Protesters like Emmanuel Johnson, Raven Johnson's husband, directly confronted the sheriff.
“This girl wants an answer,” he told Rogers, pointing toward Tasha Thomas’s daughter Iona, “for why her mama got locked up for a probation charge and died in a jail cell. Look that girl in the face and give her the answer.”
“It happened before my watch,” Rogers said, addressing Thomas-Boyd directly. He noted changes within the jail, but didn't speak specifically about Tasha Thomas.
In response to the protest, the sheriff's office released a statement later Wednesday afternoon, reiterating that the death occurred during the previous sheriff's administration.
The sheriff's office said Rogers has known Tasha Thomas's mother for a number of years and that the staff is working with the attorney representing Thomas's estate to share available information. Per the medical examiner, the sheriff's office said that Thomas's infection was caused by events before her arrest and not by any conditions or lack of medical attention in the jail.
The sheriff's office said the medical examiner also determined that there were no physical injuries which caused or contributed to her death, adding that no evidence of any jail neglect or foul play was found.
When protesters demanded video footage of Thomas’s death in the jail be shown, Secor told Thomas-Boyd, “If you want to see the footage, we will show you the footage. We never had a request for it.”
Thomas-Boyd said her attorney will put in a request for the footage, but protesters remained impassioned, one calling on Secor to say the words "Black lives matter."
"All lives matter, including yours," Secor responded.
Rogers and Secor returned inside the office building, but protesters remained for several more minutes. A blockade of deputies with bicycles kept protesters from the building.
Protesters called on the deputies to join them by saying "Black lives matter." Several protesters rushed to shake the hand of a solitary deputy who responded in kind, but the remaining deputies stayed silent until protesters marched back to the jail.
