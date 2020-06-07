Greensboro police motorcycle close-up

GREENSBORO — Because of an ongoing protest, motorists can expect delays on West Wendover Avenue from Meadowood Street to Bridford Parkway, Greensboro police said in a news release.

About 2,500 people have gathered to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day and to demand reforms to end police brutality and eliminate racial injustice against the black community.

Police ask motorists to find an alternate route and to travel travel safely if in the area of the protest.

