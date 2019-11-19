GREENSBORO — People who are homeless often have many obstacles that keep them from finding a permanent place to live.
Mental illness, substance abuse and unemployment can perpetuate homelessness.
And affordable housing is also in short supply.
So Greensboro city and community officials are working on a plan that will help particularly vulnerable people get the services they need to solve their problems and, most importantly, a place to live.
City Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy said Tuesday at a work session of the Greensboro City Council that she is working with community agencies to create a “permanent supportive housing” apartment development. The project would be built in conjunction with such service providers as the county Department of Social Services and the Salvation Army.
The group has come up with a plan that would use an existing 25,000-square-foot city office building at Fourth and Maple streets as the shell for scores of new apartments that would be located close to a variety of social services for residents. The idea is to enable people who would be homeless to overcome their personal problems with continuing support from those service agencies.
The city Parks and Recreation Department currently has offices in the building.
Under the plan, for example, the Salvation Army may have an office in the building where it could act as a case manager for residents. The building might also house a health clinic.
“A lot of folks in ‘permanent supportive housing’ are employed, they’re going to school,” Kennedy said. “They may just need support in order to be successful at it.”
Kennedy said the city would donate the building, appraised at about $2 million, to the Community Foundation, which would act as the anchor agency for the project.
Kennedy, who is executive director of the Interactive Resource Center, which provides similar services to the homeless but not housing, said she and the other agencies have been in discussion for months about the housing project.
“This core group came together,” she said.
This would be the first project of its kind in Greensboro and one of only three in the state, with similar projects in Charlotte and Asheville, she said.
The building the group hopes to renovate into apartments has several advantages, Kennedy said. It’s near bus routes, it’s near the Summit Avenue corridor and, most importantly, it’s not in a heavily residential area where neighbors could object to a different type of resident.
City Manager David Parrish told council that he could have a proposal for their consideration as early as December or in early 2020.
Kennedy said, “this is a really good example of what integrative services and public-private partnership can look like.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.