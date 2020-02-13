Stop Sign on School Bus

RALEIGH — For a very brief moment Wednesday, Wake County school board members considered giving a new school an awful-sounding name — and we mean that literally: Terrible Creek Elementary.

It was one of three options for a new Fuquay-Varina school.

“The nearest geographic feature is the Terrible Creek,” said Betty Parker, Wake County’s senior director of real estate services.

The comment elicited laughter from board members.

But Terrible Creek didn’t make the cut. Instead, the board recommended to name the new school after a road it will border.

