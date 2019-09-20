GREENSBORO — Calling the idea "overreach" and "unenforceable," Guilford County commissioners told county staff on Thursday they oppose a proposal to ban the use of tobacco products on all local government property, including parks.
Instead, the commissioners plan to consider a more limited change that would extend a current ban on smoking inside local government buildings to include e-cigarettes.
Guilford County's Department of Health and Human Services brought the plan to commissioners Thursday, seeking to expand and strengthen county health regulations of the use of tobacco on government property.
Those regulations, adopted in 2009, banned smoking inside any buildings owned or leased by the county and other local governments within the county, such as cities and the airport authority. The ban also included smoking inside vehicles owned or leased by those governments and smoking on the grounds of county health department and social services offices.
Under the proposal discussed Thursday, the ban on smoking would expand to include all tobacco products: e-cigarettes, chewing tobacco, snuff and so forth, with the exception of FDA-approved smoking cessation aids. And it would extend to all of the grounds, not just within buildings, so it would include city and county parks and golf courses.
The proposed change would have been the first update to the regulations since they were first put in place in 2009.
The health department offered several arguments to support expanding the ban:
• 5.6 million children under the age of 18 stand to die prematurely at some point in their lives from smoking-related illnesses if smoking continues at the current rate among U.S. young adults, according to a 2014 report from the U.S. surgeon general.
• There's research that shows during active smoking, levels of second-hand smoke outdoors can be as high as indoors. That can pose a health risk for people close by, and even some hazard for people more than 30 feet away.
• E-cigarettes, also known as vapes, can release nicotine and various toxins that make it less safe than clean air for people nearby to breathe.
Two people spoke against the measure and none spoke in favor of it during a public hearing on the proposal at Thursday night's meeting of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.
"I think this is a huge overreach of government," said Jim Bronnert, a member of the county's Parks and Recreation commission.
Guilford Health Director Merle Green said in a brief presentation on the proposal that her department had met with local governments and park managers and heard concerns about carrying out the ban, especially within the parks.
Commissioners, both Democrat and Republican, were quick to come out against the idea of banning smoking in parks. Some wondered, among other points, whether the county would lose revenue from people not visiting due to the ban.
Commissioner Carolyn Coleman, a Democrat, said in arguments about bigger government or smaller government, she typically takes the side of bigger government. There's a lot, she said, that government can and should do to make life better for those it serves.
However, she said, she couldn't get behind the idea of banning tobacco product use outdoors. From what she's seen, she said, people smoking in parks typically move away from others to smoke. She said as long as they don't smoke in other people's faces, she doesn't have a problem with it.
"My biggest issue is this isn't enforceable," said Alan Perdue, a Republican. He wondered what would happen when parks staff heard complaints of people smoking in their boats on the county's lakes. Would they have to get in a boat to go ask the smokers to quit?
During discussion of the measure, several commissioners talked about their own experiences, or lack of experiences, with tobacco. Commissioner Kay Cashion, a Democrat, said she grew up on a tobacco farm, but has never smoked and is very allergic to it. Still, she also called the measure as proposed an overreach.
Chairman Alan Branson, a Republican, also said he grew up in a tobacco field and used to chew tobacco.
"We were born and raised, in this particular area, on tobacco and textiles," he said. "That being said, it's a new day."
He said he appreciated the work of the health department in trying to look out for the health of the entire county, but was concerned about forcing changes onto the local municipal governments that they may not want. He also worried about the county possibly losing revenue, and that trying to enforce the rules outdoors would be a distraction for security staff.
In the end, commissioners did not vote on the measure Thursday. Building on a suggestion from Commissioner Skip Alston, a Democrat, they asked county staff to bring back a revised version of the proposed measure that would not include expanding the ban to outdoors areas, but would expand it to add e-cigarettes to the tobacco ban in force inside government buildings.
