Since launching last month, the meals-to-go program through Guilford County Schools has dished out more than a half a million meals to children in the county.
For all of last school year, the district served nearly 5 million breakfasts and 7.2 million lunches.
The meals-to-go program, which launched March 18, serves lunch and breakfast for the next morning to any child 18 and younger.
Here's a look at the program, by the numbers:
- 522,094 — meals served*
- 39,000 — average meals served in a day**
- 412 — number of school nutrition employees working
- 423 — number of extra workers, including bus drivers and custodians
- 114 — number of school and satellite feeding sites
- 65 — Percent of students who qualify for free or reduced-price lunch
*as of April 10
**in past two weeks
Source: Guilford County Schools
The meal sites
Guilford County's meals-to-go program serves lunch and breakfast for the next morning to any child 18 and younger. Here's a list of feeding sites, which are open from 11 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday:
Browns Summit
Turnbridge Apartments, 503 Turnbridge Circle
Autumn Forest Trailer Park, 3700 Autumn Fesorest Drive
John Washington Road, 7899 Womack Drive
Monticello Estates, 7703 Landis Drive
Greensboro
Alderman Elementary, 4211 Chateau Drive
Allen Middle, 1108 Glendale Drive
Archer Elementary, 2610 Four Seasons Blvd.
Bessemer Elementary, 918 Huffine Mill Road
Bluford Elementary, 1901 Tuscaloosa St.
Brightwood Elementary, 2001 Brightwood School Road
Cone Elementary, 2501 N. Church St.
Dudley High, 1200 Lincoln St.
Foust Elementary, 2610 Floyd St.
Hairston Middle, 3911 Naco Road
Hunter Elementary, 1305 Merritt Drive
Irving Park Elementary, 1310 Sunset Drive
Jackson Middle, 2200 Ontario St.
Jefferson Elementary, 1400 New Garden Road
Jones Elementary, 502 South St.
Morehead Elementary, 4630 Tower Road
Northwest High, 5240 Northwest School Road
Peck Elementary, 1601 W. Florida St.
Pilot Elementary, 4701 Chimney Springs Drive
Rankin Elementary, 1501 Spry St.
Reedy Fork Elementary, 4571 Reedy Fork Parkway
Simkins Elementary, 3511 E. Lee St.
Southeast High, 4530 Southeast School Road
Southern High, 5700 Drake Road
Smith High, 2407 S. Holden Road
Sumner Elementary, 1915 Harris Drive
Swann Middle, 811 Cypress St.
Washington Elementary, 1110 E. Washington St.
Western Middle, 401 College Road
Wiley Elementary, 600 W. Terrell St.
Claremont Courts, 2702 Patio Place
Smith Homes, 707 W. Florida St.
Ray Warren Homes, 1306 E. Gate City Blvd.
Northland Apartments, 3319 N. O. Henry Blvd.
Choice Hotel, 110 Seneca Road
Pathway, 3517 N. Church St.
Allerton Apartments, 3201 Allerton Circle
Plantation Apartments, 1101 Berkley Manor Way
Greenbriar, 129 Greenbriar Road
Hayleigh Village, 4020 Eight Belles Lane
Foxworth, 1201 Thicket Lane
Laurel Oaks, 12 Laurel Lee Terrace
Woodberry Run, 220 Berryman St.
Hampton Homes, 1300 Ogden St.
Pear Leaf, 2917 W. Florida St.
Baylor Court, 3900 Baylor Court
Lakespring Court, 4 Lakespring Court
Abby Court, 3403 Rehobeth Church Road
Hickory Trails, 4223 Romaine St.
Woodland Village, 3819 Overland Heights
Applewood, 3502 Old Battleground Ave.
River Birch, 312 N. Swing Road
Silverbriar Court, 4807 Silver Briar Court
Westview Valley Apartments, 436 Guilford College Road
Village Park Mobile Home Park, 724 Creek Ridge Road
Glenhaven, 426 Greenbriar Road
Legacy Crossing, 3900 Hahns Lane
Oakwood Forrest, 411 U.S. 29 North
Cottage Gardens Apartments, 307 Avalon Road Apt. K
Cumberland Court Apartments, 610 Bluford St.
Legacy Pointe Apartments, 9 Summertree Loop
Cottage Grove Apartments, 2209 Apache St.
Abernathy Park Apartments, 3624 Belmont St.
Amber Trace Apartments, 2904-2914 W. Florida St.
Colonial Apartments, 400 Burlingate Drive
Willow Run Apartments, 300 Montrose Drive
The Morehead Apartments, 5518 W. Market St.
Madison Woods Apartments, 5505 Tomahawk Drive
Market Station Apartments, 1 Aspen Drive
High Point
Allen Jay Middle, 1201 E. Fairfield Road
Fairview Elementary, 608 Fairview St.
Florence Elementary, 7605 Florence School Road
High Point Central High, 801 Ferndale Blvd.
Johnson Street Global, 1601 Johnson St.
Kirkman Park Elementary, 1101 N. Centennial St.
Montlieu Elementary, 1105 Montlieu Ave.
Oak Hill Elementary, 320 Wrightenberry St.
Oak View Elementary, 614 Oakview Road
Parkview Elementary, 325 Gordon St.
Shadybrook Elementary, 503 Shadybrook Road
Southwest Middle, 4368 Southwest School Road
Union Hill Elementary, 3523 Triangle Lake Road
Welborn Middle, 1710 McGuinn Drive
Park Street Terrace Apartments, 885 Sharon St.
Brentwood Crossing, 200 Brentwood St.
New Gate Apartments, 1605 Granby Ave.
Laurelwood Apartments, 1300 Burton Road
Bellemeade Apartments, 2350 Bellemeade St.
The Oaks at Silver Ridge, 2926 E. Kivett Drive
Ingram Woods Apartments, 2704 Ingram Road
Kendall Street Apartments, 211 Kendall Ave.
Ambassador Court Apartments, 2501 Ambassador Court
South Wind Villas, 820 E. South Road
Greater New Hope Baptist Church, 906 Meredith St.
Spring Valley Apartments, 1403 E. Commerce St.
Carson Stout Homes, 501 Anaheim St.
Daniel Brooks Homes, 1455 West Ave.
Juanita Hills, 2701 Annmore Circle
Jamestown
Jamestown Elementary, 108 Potter Drive
Ragsdale High, 1000 Lucy Ragsdale Drive
McLeansville
Madison Elementary, 3600 Hines Chapel Road
McLeansville Elementary, 5315 Frieden's Church Road
Northeast High, 6700 McLeansville Road
Summerfield
Summerfield Elementary, 7501 Summerfield Road
Summerfield Mobile Home Park, 6955 Summerfield Road
Other towns
Colfax Elementary, 9112 U.S. 421, Colfax
Oak Ridge Commons, 2205 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge
Rock Creek Village Mobile Home Park, 1337 Village Road, Whitsett
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.