Closed temporarily

Stock photo

GREENSBORO — Proehlific Park temporarily closed at 2 p.m. Sunday as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic, according to an email from the facility at 4517 Jessup Grove Road in Greensboro.

"We will be closing the facility, fitness center, youth programs, outdoor fields and the playground," the email said. "We will await further guidance for our city officials on their recommendations on when to reopen."

The email urged people to follow the Proehlific Park on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for daily fitness classes and trainer tips.

"We want to continue to be the place you come for your mental and physical well being and we will continue to post workouts and other health topics to keep you connected and interacting with each other," the email said.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments