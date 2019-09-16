GREENSBORO — Bennett College will be the site of a Town Hall event for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders on Friday.
The event will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Annie Merner Pfeiffer Chapel at 900 E. Washington St., according to Sanders' campaign website. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.
Sanders, I-Vermont, will also visit the International Civil Rights Center and Museum in Greensboro on Friday for an event that is closed to the public, according to the News & Observer.
Before coming to Greensboro, Sanders will be at UNC-Chapel Hill for an event open to the public. He'll speak at 5:30 p.m. at the Bell Tower Amphitheater on UNC’s campus. Doors open at 4 p.m.
Bernie Sanders campaign rally
Vermont U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders appeared at a rally for his presidential campaign at the Special Events Center in Greensboro , NC on Sept. 13, 2015.
H.Scott Hoffmann
Bernie Sanders campaign rally
Vermont U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders appeared at a rally for his presidential campaign at the Special Events Center in Greensboro , NC on Sept. 13, 2015.
H.Scott Hoffmann
Bernie Sanders campaign rally (copy)
A supporter holds a NC state banner for Vermont U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, who appeared at a rally for his presidential campaign at the Special Events Center in Greensboro , NC on Sept. 13, 2015.
H.Scott Hoffmann
Bernie Sanders campaign rally
Vermont U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders shakes hands with supporters after a rally for his presidential campaign at the Special Events Center in Greensboro , NC on Sept. 13, 2015.
H.Scott Hoffmann
Bernie Sanders campaign rally
“A good police department is one that is part of the community, not one that looks like an oppressing force,” said presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally in Greensboro on Sunday.
H.Scott Hoffmann
Bernie Sanders campaign rally
the crowd cheers as Vermont U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders appeared at a rally for his presidential campaign at the Special Events Center in Greensboro , NC on Sept. 13, 2015.
H.Scott Hoffmann
Bernie Sanders campaign rally
A couple of supporters for Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders take selfies with the Democratic presidential hopeful at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center on Sunday night. Around 9,000 people showed up for the event.
H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Local Bernie Sanders delegates meet to debrief about the convention
Sanders supporters sang Woodie Guthrie's "This Land is Your Land" before the start of Saturday's meeting at Scuppernong Books.
Sanders supporters sing Woody Guthrie’s “This Land is Your Land” before the start of Saturday’s meeting.
Local Bernie Sanders delegates meet to debrief about the convention
A Bernie Sanders campaign sign in the back window of Scuppernong Books is seen Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016, in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Krech/News & Record
Local Bernie Sanders delegates meet to debrief about the convention
Former Pittsboro Mayor Randy Voller speaks about his recent trip to the Democratic National Convention at Scuppernong Books in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016.
Andrew Krech/News & Record
Local Bernie Sanders delegates meet to debrief about the convention
Randy Voller wears a Bernie Sanders pin on his hat Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016, in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Krech/News & Record
Local Bernie Sanders delegates meet to debrief about the convention
Audience members pass around a copy of “2016 Scouting Report, American Bridge’s Media Guide to the Republican Presidential Bench” during Saturday’s meeting of Bernie Sanders supporters at Scuppernong Books on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016.
Andrew Krech/News & Record
Local Bernie Sanders delegates meet to debrief about the convention
Local delegates form a panel at the front of the room Saturday to discuss their recent trip to the Democratic National Convention.
Andrew Krech/News & Record
Local Bernie Sanders delegates meet to debrief about the convention
Jeff Marshall, a delegate from Winston-Salem, holds up a Bernie Sanders sign as he speaks Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016, in Greensboro.
Andrew Krech/News & Record
Local Bernie Sanders delegates meet to debrief about the convention
A crowd of Bernie Sanders supporters gather in the back of Scuppernong Books in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday afternoon to discuss the recent Democratic National Convention with local delegates.
Andrew Krech/News & Record
Local Bernie Sanders delegates meet to debrief about the convention (copy)
Jeff Marshall, a delegate from Winston-Salem, holds up a Bernie Sanders sign as he speaks Saturday in Greensboro.
Andrew Krech/News & Record
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.