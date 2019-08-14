GREENSBORO — Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris will come to Greensboro for a campaign organizing event in late August.
The California senator's campaign website says the event will take place on Sunday, Aug. 25, but provides no further details.
"RSVP now to be the first to know the official location of the event," the website said.
The Raleigh News & Observer also reports that she will speak at an event in Durham on Aug. 24.
The newspaper reports that Harris is the keynote speaker Aug. 24 at the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People’s 84th Founders’ Day banquet. The committee's political action committee makes endorsements and has been active in advocating for the African American community for decades, the newspaper reported.
Harris, who grew up in Oakland, Cal., was sworn in as a senator in 2017.
She serves on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, the Select Committee on Intelligence, the Committee on the Judiciary, and the Committee on the Budget, according to her Senate website.