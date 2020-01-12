Clean-up and power restoration efforts continue after the storm that came through Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Officials with Duke Energy report at 6:30 p.m. Sunday that there are 48 active outages in Forsyth County with approximately 1,120 customers without power following Saturday night’s strong storm.

Guilford County has 4 power outages with 130 customers affected.

Winston-Salem police remind drivers to be cautious in areas affected by power outages. When intersections where traffic signals are not working be sure to enter the intersection when safe.

Melissa Hall
mhall@wsjournal.com

336-727-7308

