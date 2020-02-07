steering wheel driving #generic
RALEIGH — Many DMV license plate offices across the state have closed early today due to a power outage affecting state servers, officials said.

In Guilford County, two offices are listed as closed today: 2391 Coliseum Blvd. and 2218 Golden Gate Drive, although the latter is closed because of a local power outage.

The offices at 1141 Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem, 1033 Randolph St., Suite 13, in Thomasville, and 219-B Turner Drive in Reidsville are also closed, according to the online listing at DMV.

N.C. Department of Transportation said in a news release a power outage in the Raleigh area affecting N.C. Department of Revenue servers is affecting some services at N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles’ License Plate Agencies across the state. 

The affected servers are used to process vehicle tax payments at license plate offices and the interruption affects requests for new license plates and renewals involving a change of address.

The service interruption is also affecting some DMV online vehicle registration services. Driver license offices across the state and online driver services are not affected by the interruption.

State revenue officials estimate it could be several hours before the outage is fixed, according to the release.

