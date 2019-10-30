GREENSBORO — Halloween festivities in the Lindley Park area between Longview, Lindell, Sherwood and Walker have been postponed until Friday because of the threat of inclement weather.
According to the Greensboro neighborhood's association Facebook page, that area will be closed to vehicle traffic on from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday to allow children and their parents to trick-or-treat.
Strong to severe storms may be possible for the Triad on Thursday between 4 and 11 p.m. Some of the stronger storms could produce damaging winds up to 60 mph. Isolated tornadoes are also possible, the National Weather Service said.
Asheboro
Trick or Treat in the Park scheduled for Halloween night is postponed until Nov. 7, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at McCrary Park, 138 Southway Road.
Tractor and Treat festival at Summerfield Farms
Tractor and Treat festival at Summerfield Farms
Tractor and Treat festival at Summerfield Farms
Tractor and Treat festival at Summerfield Farms
Tractor and Treat festival at Summerfield Farms
Tractor and Treat festival at Summerfield Farms
Tractor and Treat festival at Summerfield Farms
Tractor and Treat festival at Summerfield Farms
Tractor and Treat festival at Summerfield Farms
Tractor and Treat festival at Summerfield Farms
Tractor and Treat festival at Summerfield Farms
Tractor and Treat festival at Summerfield Farms
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
The Exorcist
It goes without saying that this movie left just about everybody wanting to leave the light on at bedtime. It continues to hold its own as a true horror film.
— Carl Wilson, Restaurant and Retail Reporter
It’s about the devil!!!
— Robyn Taylor, Calendar Editor
The Ring
Who knew outdated technology could be so scary?
— Tim Rickard, Graphic Artist
A Nightmare on Elm Street
I think it’s the out-of-control aspect of this film that gets me. I can run from Jason or Michael Myers, but Freddy Krueger can get me while I sleep!”
— Kim Mills, Go Triad Editor
Easily the scariest because the movie centered around teenagers, and I was in high school at the time. The plot — and Freddy’s character — were so beyond creepy.
— Annette Ayres, Assistant Features Editor
The Witch
Nothing is conventional or predictable in this film, which sets a dark, creepy mood that transports you to another time, and forces you to feel a Puritan family’s sense of isolation and dread.
— Allen Johnson, Executive Editorial Page Editor
Jaws
That’s some bad hat, Harry. And that’s some scary movie, thanks in large part to one of the great mood-setting movie scores of all time. I was 10 when I saw it (without parental permission) for the first time on HBO at a friend’s house. All these years later, it’s still the last movie to give me nightmares.
— Jeff Mills, Sports Writer
The Mist
One of the better Stephen King adaptations, the bleak ending caps basically two hours of despair.
— Mike Kernels, Assistant Local Content Editor
Dream A Little Dream
Corey Feldman dancing like Michael Jackson sent me to therapy.
— Joe Jurney, Digital Editor
The Silence of the Lambs
It’s one of those movies I can’t forget, but I don’t really want to see again. Anthony Hopkins was brilliant, but the creep factor in that movie was unsurpassed.
— Dick Barron, Staff Writer
The Omen
That little boy was just creepy, and it kept me in suspense throughout the movie.
— Kenwyn Caranna, Staff Writer/Editor
Halloween Tales contest winner Iris Holdren
"Holy cow!" J.J. squeaked in shock. Three strange women had just appeared in front of them. But they weren't really women at all, they were like shadow embodied, and their eyes were bright purple, almost floating balls of light.
Clint and J.J. hid behind a tree while one of the woman-things spoke. "Coven, we are here at lasssst. I ssssmell two ssssoulssss right now. Get them by ssssissssterssss!"
The other two advanced toward J.J. and Clint. Clint ran behind a tree, but J.J. was frozen to the spot. They caught him! One of them reached into his forehead and grabbed what looked like a ball of light and J.J. collapsed.
"The first ssssoul issss yourssss, misssstressss!" she said tossing it to her leader, who swallowed the light whole.
Her eyes became bright. "Now to get the other one. Get him and bring him to me."
With no weapons, Clint did the only think he could think to do — he threw a piece of candy at the leader just as it spoke. The candy flew right into its mouth. It choked a little, then swallowed.
"What issss thissss?" It tasssstessss exactly like ssssoulssss." Clint quavered and spok "C-candy. It's j-just candy."
"Where do you get thissss ... kandy?"
"People hand it out on Halloween. Wh-which is today," Clint stammerred.
The leaders spoke thoughtfully, "If we get thissss 'kandy' every year on 'Halloween' we won't need your ssssoulssss. I shall give your friend'ssss ssssoul back for the kandy. Deal?"
"D-deal!" Clint replied.
"Your kandy then!"
Clint gave her his basket and she spit out the bright light right into J.J. J.J. woke suddently. Clint hugged him and when he turned around, the women were gone.
Halloween Tales contest winner James Haviland
Clint and J.J. stared at the shape over their heads in horror, as it hovered right next to them and landed on the ground. It was a colossal metal sphere the size of a house. It was silver throughout most of the structure, but it had what looked like solar panels spread around the formation. The two boys only watched, paralized with fear as a hatch on a section of the sphere opened.
Green smoke billowed out of the structure as the platform slowly made its way to the ground. The boys watched as a shape made itself visible from the top of the platform. Clint squinted to make it out, because it was dark outside and the light from the sphere had just turned off. Suddenly, a little ball rolled out. It was blue in color, and it could fit in one hand.
J.J. picked it up. “What is this thing?” He wondered aloud as he studied the object. An eye and a mouth opened up on the ball. J.J. screamed, and dropped it.
“Hey! It’s okay. It’s just me, a friendly ball. Want to come into the ship?”
“My mommy told me not to follow strangers unless a parent is with me.” Clint said with a tone of pride.
“Well, we have candy, and you can have some if you come in…” The ball grinned with his two teeth.
Clint thought for a moment. What if the candy wasn’t good?
“What kind of candy is it?” The two boys asked in unison, with suspicion in their voices.
“We have whoppers and Jaw breakers.” He said confidently, as if he knew those would get them in the ship.”
“Ewww! Those taste awful!” J.J. exclaimed with disgust clearly in his voice.
The ball rolled up to the platform as it started to close. “You’ve got to be kidding me, candy always works with kids!
Halloween Tales contest winner Morgan Cardille
A loud whirring sound filled their ears, causing Muffin to tremble.
“What is that?” JJ yelled, his words muffled by the roaring above him.
“We need to get out of here!” Clint hollered, grabbing Muffin. The boys took off on a run down the street.
“We’re close to my house!” JJ yelled over the whirring. He cut a hard left down another street. Clint trailed behind,
“Hold on!” Clint screamed, His fear causing him to trip over his own feet. He stumbled, and fell face forward onto the pavement. Muffin squealed as they both slammed on the ground.
“Clint!” JJ ran over to his friend. His knees were shiny with blood. The boys’ hearts were pumping.
“We’re gonna die!” Clint wailed.
“Don’t say that!” JJ yelled back. After a moment of dread, they looked up, awaiting their fate. Suddenly, the whoosh of a helicopter passed over them and continued down the street. It was quiet now, no wind, no lights, no screaming.
The boys sat for a moment, turned to each other, then busted out in laughs of relief.
“Wait ...” Clint sat up, looking around.
“What? What is it?” JJ said in a hushed tone.
“Where’s Muffin?” Clint now stood up, panic settling in his eyes. The boys started to call out her name in hopes that her little tail would come wagging in the dark.
“She’ll die out there, JJ!” Clint cried.
“We’ll find her, I promise ... Here, come look this way.” JJ grabbed Clint’s hand and led him to a pathway not far from the road.
Just then a rustle erupted from the bushes.
“Do you hear that?” Clint whispered,
“Hear what?” JJ replied. Then, a figure taller than anything they had ever seen emerged from the bushes. Muffin in its hands.
Excerpts from other Halloween Tale submissions
The entries we got for the Halloween Tale writing contest were funny, creative, scary and really imaginative. So we'd like to share some of the best lines from some of the non-winning stories. You'll see why it was hard for us to choose!
---
“What is THAT?!” said J.J.
Clint said, “I dare you to throw a rock at it while I run!”
Ayden Miles, fourth grade, Phoenix Academy
---
“Aliens!” Clint insisted. Then, as if emitted by the world around them, sound began to fill the air. Whiny and agitating, it grew. People around them stumbled, and winced at the noise and blinding white. J.J.’s eyes stung like when he looked at the sun.
Mattea Pappa, 10th grade, New Garden Friends School
---
"Where is your leader so I can become a citizen?" asked the alien.
"Oh, our President? He's in the top left corner of our country in Washington," Clint told him.
The alien blasted off in his pod to the wrong Washington.
Jon McLain, fourth grade, Claxton Elementary
---
The lady’s front yard was decorated crazily with skeletons, cobwebs and tombstones. Clint had a funny feeling that they weren’t from Home Depot.
Ella-Rose Montgomery, fifth grade, Pearce Elementary
---
An intergalactic chatter had began from the ship. Luckily the voice had a translator “ We shall now begin with the destruction of your world.” “If you don’t mind please start
knocking on death’s door before the timer is up for five
minutes.” “If you have any questions or concerns please
contact My Alien Recovery Group, thank you.”
Grace Guthrell, fifth grade, Millis Road Elementary
---
J.J. was 100% sure that whatever was talking to them was not human. He didn't have the bravery to ask Clint about his thoughts because they were too busy springing to even discuss this phenomenon.
Alexius Flowers, seventh grade, Southeastern Randolph Middle School
---
Clint was as worried as a turkey on Thanksgiving.
Delaney Scism, seventh grade, Southern Guilford Middle School
---
The spacecraft lowered slowly to the ground, smoke billowing around the exterior.
The door of the spacecraft lowered dramatically, revealing three silhouettes within the smoke.
Grace Haviland, sixth grade
---
“Subterranean.Zephyr.Flamboyant. Descri-” The UFO was getting closer by the second. Muffin started to wine. She started tugging on her leash. Then Clint noticed J.J. was scared. How did he know that? Because when J.J.is scared, he talks to himself. He says big words. Big words that nobody knows.
Bailey Aceves, fourth grade, General Greene Elementary
---
So they went and met the alien, Allen, and got to know him. They became good friends and found out that Allen loves hamburgers, so they became the burger loving friends!
Sofia Flores, fourth grade, Phoenix Academy
---
J.J. opened his eyes and saw Muffin running away from a wonky looking animal. It had four eyes and a green, weird shaped head. "An Alien," J.J. whispered.
Clara Jernigan, third grade, Jones Elementary
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.