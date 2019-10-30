GREENSBORO — Halloween festivities in the Lindley Park area between Longview, Lindell, Sherwood and Walker have been postponed until Friday because of the threat of inclement weather.

According to the Greensboro neighborhood's association Facebook page, that area will be closed to vehicle traffic on from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday to allow children and their parents to trick-or-treat.

Strong to severe storms may be possible for the Triad on Thursday between 4 and 11 p.m. Some of the stronger storms could produce damaging winds up to 60 mph. Isolated tornadoes are also possible, the National Weather Service said. 

Asheboro

Trick or Treat in the Park scheduled for Halloween night is postponed until Nov. 7, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at McCrary Park, 138 Southway Road.

